Delhi: NBCC fined Rs 1 crore for construction during ban

The Delhi government has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited) for violating the construction ban at a site at Netaji Nagar.

NBCC was trying to covertly continue construction at night, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. A notice has been issued to the agency to shut the construction site immediately. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had inspected the site on December 3 as well, and a fine of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on NBCC then, Rai said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said Friday that restrictions on construction and demolition activities in the NCR will continue till further orders.



The construction site was for the redevelopment of a general pool residential accommodation colony. The excavated earth was being removed from the site via trucks, the inspection found. According to the DPCC order issued Friday, a show-cause notice had been sent to NBCC on December 3, with directions to stop construction activity immediately, and to show cause why an environmental compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh should not be imposed for violation and why the matter should not be referred to the CAQM for initiating action including prosecution.

A total of 11-night patrol squads have been constituted to ensure compliance with the ban.

Projects that are exempted from the ban include those related to defence, national security, and of national importance, healthcare facilities, public projects like highways, roads, over bridges, and sanitation and public utility projects.