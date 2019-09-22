Delhi National Museum sent fine of Rs 5.4 lakh for ‘damaging trees’

A fine of Rs 5.40 lakh has been imposed on the National Museum in Delhi for concretising 54 trees in its jurisdiction, causing “damage to their health”.

A notice was sent to the joint director of the museum at Janpath Road by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (South) on August 30, informing that the fine must be paid “immediately”.

The notice was issued after the forest department received a complaint on the issue, following which an inspection was carried out. “An inspection of the area at the National Museum was done by official staff of south forest division on June 24, and at least 54 trees were found to be concretised at the base,” the notice read.

As per an order of the National Green Tribunal from April 2013, an area within one metre radius of the tree trunk has to be left deconcretised around the base, to ensure its good health. A fine of Rs 10,000 per concretised tree has been set by the Department of Forest and Wildlife in Delhi.

“You are directed to deconcretise the trees as per the NGT order and submit a report,” the notice issued to the museum read.

A museum official said the building was constructed decades ago, and its horticulture section is handled by the Central Public Works Department. He added, “We have drafted a letter regarding the forest department notice and will be sending it to the CPWD soon. They have to take a call.”