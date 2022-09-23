scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi’s Narela, blaze ‘under control’

No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the cramped conditions in the area and poor water supply proved challenging in their efforts to control the blaze.

According to the officers, at around 8.34 am they received a call regarding the blaze that had broken out at MSC mall.

A fire broke out in a shoe factory in the Narela industrial area this morning, officials with the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said, adding that ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

According to the officers, at 8.34 am they received a call regarding the blaze that had broken out at MSC mall. Visuals from the site show thick plumes of smoke obscuring the front side of the burning building.

More from Delhi

DFS chief Atul Garg confirmed that the fire was under control. “The cramped conditions in the area make it hard to navigate, although it is not as bad as Old Delhi. The area also does not have much water supply.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 11:29:06 am
Next Story

After stampede, Hyderabad Cricket Association booked for cheating, negligence

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement