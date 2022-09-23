Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi’s Narela, blaze ‘under control’

A fire broke out in a shoe factory in the Narela industrial area this morning, officials with the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said, adding that ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

According to the officers, at 8.34 am they received a call regarding the blaze that had broken out at MSC mall. Visuals from the site show thick plumes of smoke obscuring the front side of the burning building.

DFS chief Atul Garg confirmed that the fire was under control. “The cramped conditions in the area make it hard to navigate, although it is not as bad as Old Delhi. The area also does not have much water supply.”