Delhi: Narela Metro corridor may get nod soon

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Friday said the Delhi Metro’s Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor, proposed under Phase-IV, could get government approval in the next few months.

Advertising

“I am very happy to share… and I am confident that connectivity to those parts of the city, and I have Narela in mind for instance, one of the three corridors not covered by Phase IV approval, will improve,” he said.

“We had some difficulty and hiccups with you know who, who shall remain nameless today. We had cleared three of the six corridors under Phase IV. The Narela corridor I am told, not covered earlier, should be able to get approval in the next few months,” the minister said. He was speaking at an event organised by FICCI and DDA on the land pooling policy.

The proposed 103.94-km Delhi Metro Phase IV comprises six corridors — Inderlok to Indraprastha; Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block; Mukundpur to Maujpur; Janakpuri West to R K Ashram; Rithala-Bawana-Narela; and Aerocity to Tughlakabad — which were cleared by the Delhi government last year.

The three corridors that did not receive the Centre’s nod when it cleared the project in March are Rithala to Narela, Inderlok to Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block.