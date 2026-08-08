Speeding Mercedes driven by cop’s son triggers chain collision, Delhi woman killed

The accident took place around 8 am in front of Himalaya Apartments, according to the police. (Special Arrangement)

A 70-year-old woman was killed on Saturday morning in a chain collision when a speeding Mercedes allegedly crashed into a WagonR, which then rammed into a delivery tempo in Narela’s Mamurpur village in Outer Delhi, said police.

Identified as Urmila Devi, the woman was standing by the roadside when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, officers added.The accident took place around 8 am in front of Himalaya Apartments, according to the police.

The Mercedes was allegedly being driven by Shubham, 27, the son of a Sub-Inspector posted with the Haryana Police. Officers said Shubham was returning from a party at a friend’s house when the accident occurred. He was arrested from the spot, said officers.