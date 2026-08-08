Speeding Mercedes driven by cop’s son triggers chain collision, Delhi woman killed

Police are also examining CCTV footage and statements of eyewitnesses as part of the investigation.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 9, 2026 07:18 AM IST
The accident took place around 8 am in front of Himalaya Apartments, according to the police.The accident took place around 8 am in front of Himalaya Apartments, according to the police. (Special Arrangement)
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A 70-year-old woman was killed on Saturday morning in a chain collision when a speeding Mercedes allegedly crashed into a WagonR, which then rammed into a delivery tempo in Narela’s Mamurpur village in Outer Delhi, said police.

Identified as Urmila Devi, the woman was standing by the roadside when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, officers added.The accident took place around 8 am in front of Himalaya Apartments, according to the police.

The Mercedes was allegedly being driven by Shubham, 27, the son of a Sub-Inspector posted with the Haryana Police. Officers said Shubham was returning from a party at a friend’s house when the accident occurred. He was arrested from the spot, said officers.

Preliminary investigation has found that the Mercedes collided head-on with a WagonR coming from the opposite direction, according to officers. Due to the impact of the collision, the WagonR then collided with a delivery tempo.

Urmila, who was standing along the roadside, was thrown onto the road and was run over. An animal and bird lover, she was often seen by the roadside feeding pigeons and stray animals. She lived in Mamurpur with her two sons and other family members, said officers.

The WagonR driver, identified as Narendra, also sustained injuries in the crash. His wife, Geeta, was travelling with him but escaped with no significant injuries, police said, adding that local residents helped take the injured to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shobhit D Saxena said all vehicles involved in the accident have been seized.

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Police also conducted videography of the scene and got the woman’s post-mortem examination conducted before handing over the body to her family.

According to the preliminary enquiry, Shubham was returning after attending a party at a friend’s house.

Police are also examining CCTV footage and statements of eyewitnesses as part of the investigation.

An eyewitness claimed that Shubham was driving at high speed.

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A bottle of liquor was also allegedly found in the Mercedes. Police said Shubham’s blood sample has been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination to ascertain if he had consumed alcohol at the time of the accident.

The crash was severe, with both airbags of the Mercedes opening after the collision. Police have registered a case under provisions relating to causing death by negligence and other sections. Further investigation is underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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