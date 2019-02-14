A fire broke out at a paper card factory in Southwest Delhi’s Naraina area on Thursday. At least 23 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames.

#VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Naraina, 23 fire tenders at spot Video by @purirenuka READ: https://t.co/xhQ8K5gJTC pic.twitter.com/kPjYm8jDzD — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 14, 2019

A call was received at 7.10 AM after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

No casualty was reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the officer said.

The incident comes just two days after a massive fire at a hotel located in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area left 17 people dead.

(With PTI inputs)