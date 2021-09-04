Delhi: Najafgarh, Shahdara drains to be cleaned and beautified, says minister

The Najafgarh and Shahdara link drains that flow into the Yamuna will be cleaned and beautified, said Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Satyendar Jain.

“The drains, including the supplementary drain that meets the river, will be converted into clean water channels,” he said. His department has prepared a plan for the rejuvenation of the drains which was reviewed by Jain Friday.

Besides carrying wastewater, the drains are at present clogged with solid waste. The department has been tasked with finding solutions to the issues that worsen the quality of water flowing through the drains. “Cleaning the drains could enable groundwater recharge in the areas around them,” Jain said.

“Cleaning the river is the primary target of the Delhi government and multiplicity of agencies should not slow down the progress of work,” the minister said.

Wastewater contaminates the Yamuna through these large drains that empty into the river. Water from Gurgaon also flows into the Najafgarh drain. The 4-km long Shahdara link drain carries water from East Delhi and empties into the Yamuna.