Delhi: Najafgarh section on Grey Line opens on Saturday

The 891-metre-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the Metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh. (File)

The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section on the Grey Line of the Delhi Metro will be inaugurated Saturday. Passenger services on the section will commence at 5 pm on the same day. The Grey Line connects Dwarka to Najafgarh. The 891-metre-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the Metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh.