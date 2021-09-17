Delhi: Najafgarh section on Grey Line opens on Saturday

Updated: September 17, 2021 2:04:42 am
The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section on the Grey Line of the Delhi Metro will be inaugurated Saturday. Passenger services on the section will commence at 5 pm on the same day. The Grey Line connects Dwarka to Najafgarh. The 891-metre-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the Metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh.
The section will be inaugurated via a video conference at 12.30 pm, by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, will also be present at the inauguration.
