Delhi: Naini lake overflows after heavy rain; residents worry about water entering homes

After torrential rainfall lashed Delhi, Naini Lake in Model Town is overflowing for the last two weeks and the stagnant water pooled around the lake is worrying residents in the area.

Mukesh Agarwal, who is the general secretary of the Lake Area Residents Association, says that the lake began to overflow after the rains on July 15. The walkway around the lake was completely submerged, he said, and the outer fencing had nearly collapsed. An island with a fountain in the lake is also submerged, he said.

Residents nearby are also worried about snakes from around the lake entering their homes, in addition to the foul smell that surrounds the area, said Khushwinder Goel, who lives close to the lake. The possibility of water entering the basement of homes in the area is another issue if the rain continues, he added.

The lake is managed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Seema Gupta, councillor who represents Model Town in the North MCD said that a water pump was installed three days ago, and it could help in alleviating some of the waterlogging in case of heavy rain. Besides, the stagnant water was brought in by the PWD drains nearby as well, and could not be attributed just to the lake, Ms. Gupta said.

However, Goel added that a pump will not suffice, since it simply removes the water from around the lake and lets it out along the roads nearby. In the absence of a proper drain network, the water will ultimately find its way back into the lake, he said.