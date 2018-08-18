Delhi: Muslim Ola driver found dead, row over his cremation

While the family has vented their ire at the police for “their callous attitude” for cremating a Muslim. (Representational Image) While the family has vented their ire at the police for “their callous attitude” for cremating a Muslim. (Representational Image)

On August 9, Ola cab driver Mohammad Yusuf (40) left his house in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar and never returned. His family searched for him, only to find that he had died and his body cremated by the UP Police in Mathura’s Ol village — 200 km from his house.

While the family has vented their ire at the police for "their callous attitude" for cremating a Muslim, police said "the man could not be identified and was cremated as per procedure". As per norms, police wait 72 hours in cases pertaining to unidentified bodies. When no contact with the family is made, the body is disposed of.

Yusuf was found murdered, with his hands tied behind his back and dumped in a canal on August 10. He had left his house at 10.30 pm to drop a passenger the night before. Ola informed his family that his last known location was at Jhurvai, Mathura, following which the GPS went unresponsive at 12.19 am. The passenger who took the cab could not be contacted by the company.

The family went to Sadar Bazaar police station to file a missing persons complaint, which was registered the following morning. “When they did his post-mortem, they should have seen that he was circumcised… This is complete callousness on their (UP Police) part. They should have at least waited for us,” said Atiya, Yusuf’s elder sister.

The Ol police chowki in-charge, who led the search for Yusuf in the bordering villages, said that they could not ascertain his religious identity due to lack of any documents. “If the man was a Hindu and we would have buried him, that wouldn’t have been right either. He did not have any ID cards. We searched around the bordering villages before cremating him,” said Bipin Kumar, the chowki in-charge.

The SHO of Farah police station, Virender Singh, said, “The post-mortem report will clarify the nature of injuries.”

