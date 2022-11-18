scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi Police sends team to Gurgaon to hunt for evidence

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, was arrested in Delhi last week for allegedly killing Shraddha Walkar, 27, chopping her body into pieces and dumping them in the forest.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in New Delhi in May.

The Delhi Police sent a team to Gurgaon on Friday to conduct searches in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case, officers said. Sources said the accused, Aaftab Poonawala, 28, worked at a call centre in Gurgaon’s Cyberhub and told the police that he had discarded evidence on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon route.

Poonawala was arrested last week for allegedly killing Walkar, 27, chopping her body into pieces and dumping them in the forest area. Walkar’s body, the murder weapon (a saw), her phone and other key evidence are yet to be recovered.

Shraddha Walkar murder |Shraddha Walkar murder: Police widen search, focus on skulls found across Delhi

Senior police officers said officers were sent to Poonawala’s office in Cyberhub and to other spots in Gurgaon to search for Walkar’s phone and other evidence.

“He has been changing his statements, but we have to look for evidence. He said he threw Walkar’s phone outside Delhi. Her last location was also outside Delhi. We are searching for the phone. We also approached the call centre where he worked for months after the murder to ascertain his work profile, timings and behaviour. We have asked them to share data with us,” said an officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Poonawala was sent a termination notice by the call centre around the same time he was apprehended by the Delhi Police. Sources said he started working there, in the client servicing vertical, seven to 10 days after the murder.

More from Delhi
Don't Miss |Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar posed as married couple: flat owner near Mumbai

“Over 17-18 days ago, he was seen in the office. His work revolved around making calls to sell the company’s products and services. But after he did not report for work for the past eight-nine days, he was sent a termination notice over the mail five days ago for absconding from duty… As per our policy, if someone absconds from work, a notice of termination is sent. The reasons for his absence in the office recently are not known,” a senior official from the company had told The Indian Express.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 01:25:00 pm
Next Story

The rise of Lachit Borphukan as ‘Hindu warrior’ and ‘Assam’s Shivaji’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement