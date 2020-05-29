Delhi: Man killed by duo after he objects to their roaming around during lockdown

The deceased, Krishan Singh Yadav, who worked at a garment store in Karol Bagh, was allegedly hit with a stone on his head following which he died. (Representational Image) The deceased, Krishan Singh Yadav, who worked at a garment store in Karol Bagh, was allegedly hit with a stone on his head following which he died. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed by two men after he objected to them roaming around the streets during the lockdown in Delhi’s Sagarpur, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday.

The deceased, Krishan Singh Yadav, who worked at a garment store in Karol Bagh, was allegedly hit with a stone on his head following which he died.

“We received a call from the hospital about the incident. Yadav’s brother-in-law, Kanhaiya told us that two men fought with him and one of them attacked him with a stone. Yadav fell on the ground after he was hit on his forehead. He was rushed to Shakunatala Hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” said Devender Arya, DCP (Southwest).

The accused were arrested on Thursday when police went to search their homes. While one of the two accused is a juvenile, the other one is 20-year-old.

Two days before the incident, the accused were seen roaming outside Yadav’s house. Initially, the men left the area when Yadav objected but returned later and a brawl started.

Yadav is survived by his mother and sister who live in Dabri extension in Delhi. Police said a case of murder was registered against the two men.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.