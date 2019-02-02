Delhi: 7 year old murder case solved with lawyer’s arrest

In December 2011, Model Town resident Kiran was fighting a court case when she went missing. Seven years on, police claim her lawyer is the one who allegedly strangulated her with a leather belt, after striking a deal with her landlord.

Advocate Virender Kumar (44), practising in Tis Hazari court since 2003, is alleged to have conspired with a sweeper in the Delhi Jal Board, Prithvi Singh (59), and a rickshaw puller, Kamlesh (28), to murder Kiran after they were given Rs 30 lakh by her landlord. According to police, the landlord wanted her to vacate the rented house.

The three men were arrested following a tip-off by an informer, who told police that the advocate was allegedly involved in the murder.

The woman’s body was found in the Yamuna, bloated and decomposed, in December 2011, but could not be immediately identified.

“Kiran had been living in Model Town-II for five years. She was involved in a court dispute with her landlord at Rohini courts after the latter filed a case against her. She was also involved in a case of domestic abuse she had filed against her husband. In both cases, she had sought the services of the accused advocate,” said DCP (Crime) Dr Ram Gopal Naik.

According to police, Virender allegedly struck a deal for Rs 30 lakh with the landowner and promised that he would get Kiran out of the premises.