Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Case of fatal stabbing in 1997 solved as Delhi Police nabs accused in Lucknow

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the victim's wife and son were brought to Lucknow, where they identified the accused. On seeing the killer of her husband, the wife fainted, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Ramu revealed that he and Tillu met the deceased in Tughlakabad, as he was interested in buying Lal's house. (Representative image)

A team of North Delhi police officials assigned to cold cases arrested a 50-year-old man from Lucknow on Wednesday, 25 years after he and another co-accused allegedly murdered one Kishan Lal. The police identified the accused as Ramu, who had been hiding under the pseudonym “Ashok Yadav”.

Ramu and his brother-in-law Tillu had allegedly stabbed Lal in Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area in 1997. The two later left the city.

Both accused were declared ‘Proclaimed Offenders’ by the court, with charges under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) against them. The case came back to the police’s notice in 2021.

During interrogation, Ramu revealed that he and Tillu met the deceased in Tughlakabad, as he was interested in buying Lal’s house. When the two learnt that Lal had recently received money, they murdered him a party in Tillu’s house when he was intoxicated.

Sunita, Lal’s widow, helped the police in tracing Ramu’s family. Later, the team reached Uttar Pradesh to track the accused. Using social media, they apprehended Ramu’s son Akash, who revealed the accused was working as an e-rickshaw driver in Lucknow under a false name.

The police then traced Ramu through a network of e-rickshaw drivers in the city. He was finally apprehended on Wednesday. He denied having ever lived in Delhi.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “Sunita and her son Sunny came to Lucknow on request. On seeing ‘Ashok Yadav’, Sunita identified him as Ramu, the killer of her husband, and then fainted.”

Police said he was then arrested under 41.1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest without warrant) and further investigation was underway.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 09:24:49 am
