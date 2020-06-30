Delhi: Police arrest teen for murder of 80-year-old in Laxmi Nagar

On June 22, K P Agarwal was found dead in his Laxmi Nagar apartment. (Representational Image) On June 22, K P Agarwal was found dead in his Laxmi Nagar apartment. (Representational Image)

Police have arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly killing an 80-year-old man in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar last week. While the main accused, Deepak, is absconding, police arrested his mother and recovered Rs 12.5 lakh from her possession.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “We have arrested two people, Faizan (19) and Sharda Devi (49), and recovered Rs 2.4 lakh from Faizan. We are conducting raids to nab Deepak.”

On June 22, K P Agarwal was found dead in his Laxmi Nagar apartment. Police said he lived alone and ran a washing machine service-cum-repair store on the ground floor of his building.

“During investigation, police found CCTV footage showing two men on a bike outside the victim’s building. The bike was stolen two days ago before the crime from M S Park. Police checked other CCTV cameras and spotted Deepak, who was not wearing a helmet,” said a senior officer.

Police said Deepak is a mechanic and had visited Agarwal’s shop several times. “On June 21, Deepak and Faizan came to the shop on the pretext of purchasing spare parts. They held Agarwal hostage at knife point and took him to his house, where they smothered him to death,” said an officer.

According to police, Agarwal’s son called him on Sunday night and Monday morning. When his father didn’t pick up, his son called the store manager to go and check on him. By then, neighbours had found him dead.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd