Delhi: Murder accused gives police the slip from court

Police said Babu Khan alias Sahil alias Sakil was brought to the court for a hearing. (File) Police said Babu Khan alias Sahil alias Sakil was brought to the court for a hearing. (File)

A 35-year-old man, accused in murder and robbery cases, escaped from the custody of Delhi Police from inside the Tis Hazari court on Monday. Police said Babu Khan alias Sahil alias Sakil was brought to the court for a hearing.

Following the incident, the constable from Delhi Police Third Batallion, who was in-charge of the inmate at the court, has been suspended. According to police, Babu Khan, who hails from Bihar’s Madhubani, had requested the constable to go to the washroom. Khan went inside while the constable stood outside. He managed to escape from there, said the officer, adding that they have collected the CCTV footage from the court.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App