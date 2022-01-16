Delhi municipal corporations offer amnesty scheme for property taxpayers

The three municipal corporations of Delhi — North, South and East — have come up with amnesty schemes for property taxpayers as the financial year nears closure.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for the amnesty scheme for depositing property tax till January 31 from January 15. Under this scheme, a 100 per cent rebate on interest and penalty will be given to those depositing outstanding taxes.

The Mayor of East Delhi, Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, said that owing to a surge in Covid cases and weekend lockdowns, many people are not able to take advantage of the scheme and hence, the extension was given.

Mukesh Suryan, the Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, said that the amnesty scheme is applicable for all types of properties falling under the jurisdiction of the SDMC. He added that under the scheme, a waiver of 75 per cent interest and 100 per cent penalty is given if up-to-date payment of outstanding property tax dues is made by February 28, and a waiver of 50 per cent interest and 100 per cent penalty is given if the payment is made by March 31.

The chairman of the standing committee in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jogi Ram Jain, said that NDMC, too, is offering a similar relief. He added that residents who couldn’t deposit outstanding property taxes in the first stage can take advantage of this amnesty scheme.