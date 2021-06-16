BJP councillors to be elected unopposed as mayors of three MCDs today

Of the 270 seats in the east, south and north municipalities, the BJP had won 181. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal, File)

Three councillors will be elected unopposed as mayors of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) on Wednesday. Raja Iqbal Singh, Mukesh Suryan and Shyam Sunder Aggarwal will be elected to the north, south and east corporations, respectively.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta had on Tuesday announced the names of the party’s candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor for the municipal elections in the national capital.

These candidates are likely to be elected unopposed as the BJP has a majority in all the three MCDs. Of the 270 seats in the east, south and north municipalities, the BJP had won 181.

The names of candidates for the post of deputy mayor are Archana Dilip Singh for North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Pawan Sharma for South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Kiran Vaidh for East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The names for the post of chairman and vice-chairman of standing committees in the civic bodies were also announced.

According to the list tweeted by Gupta, the candidates for chairman for north, south and east are Jogi Ram Jain, Col (retd) B K Oberoi and Veersingh Panwar, respectively. The candidates for the vice-chairman post are Vijay Kumar Bhagat (NDMC), Poonam Bhati (SDMC) and Deepak Malhotra (EDMC).

For Leader of the House, the names announced as per the list are Chhail Bihari Goswami (NDMC), Inderjeet Sehrawat (SDMC) and Satyapal Singh (EDMC).

The outgoing mayors are Jai Prakash (NDMC), Anamika (SDMC) and Nirmal Jain (EDMC). The mayors are elected for five single-year terms on a rotation basis.

The first year is reserved for women, the second for candidates in the open category, the third for scheduled caste category, and the remaining two also for the open category.

This is the last term of the mayors and other elected representatives after which Delhi will go to polls in 2022.