‘Remember your promise when Delhi MCD polls are held’: BJP MP to Kejriwal

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will quit politics if the BJP manages to conduct the municipal polls on time and wins it, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma hit back saying the CM should remember his promise and not go back on his words.

“If not today, the elections will be held after four months. However, do not go back on your words that you will quit politics,” Verma said, while adding that the delay was caused because of the merger of corporations and not owing to fear of the polls.

Verma further said: “We all know that there used to be one mayor and one government in the corporation earlier. But the Sheila Dikshit government trifurcated it in 2012 which led to three mayors, commissioners and other officials, causing a burden of an extra Rs 200 crore on the MCDs. Further, the Kejriwal government also stopped giving the due share and as such, Rs 13,000 crore is still due.”

The Union Cabinet recently gave its nod to The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, which aims to merge the three municipal corporations. Aimed at decentralising municipal governance, the trifurcation of the MCDs was done in 2012 as North, South and East civic bodies. The past five years has seen several strikes by employees as they have not got their salaries on time.

“The whole exercise is to reform the system…if we had intentions of delaying election then we could have done so in Punjab as well. You fought the elections in Goa and Uttarakhand but (several candidates) lost their security deposits,” the MP said.