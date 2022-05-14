Mundka fire: ‘27 dead… is my sister one of them?’

In a narrow space between ambulances and firetrucks, Ajay Daksh stood watching the crane put out fire at an office complex in Mundka. For five hours, he had been shuttling between the building and the nearest hospitals in search of his sister.

“I came to know through people that there was a fire in the office where my sister works. I have been watching the flames and the rescue operation but I do not have any idea where my sister is. Bodies are being pulled out and I just hope I do not have to see the worst,” said Ajay as he chased an ambulance to try and catch a glimpse of yet another body being taken away.

Ajay’s sister Mohini works in the admin department of the company, which manufactures CCTVs and WiFi routers.

Ismail Khan, a businessman, was also looking for his sister, Muskaan (21), a sales executive. “She called me around 4.30 pm and was crying. I rushed to help. I told her to jump… told her I would catch her. She didn’t. Her phone is not working now. Police are saying 27 bodies have been recovered. Is my sister one of them? I tried to go inside but a slab of glass fell on me. I saw employees trying to douse the fire with fire extinguishers but they weren’t working. I was helpless.”

According to relatives of those who work at the complex, a meeting had been called on the second floor and most of the employees had gathered there, with some even sitting on the floor due to paucity of seats. Nearly half an hour into the meeting, an employee downstairs alerted of a power outage, and then a fire.

Survivors said that with no way to reach the exit, some threw heavy objects to break the windows and climbed down a pipe. Those who were unable to stayed back and moved to higher ground.

Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022.

Vimla (40), who works in the assembling unit, told The Indian Express, “I was on the third floor. There was chaos. My friend took a chair and started breaking the glass windows. I rushed to the stairs along with others but there was no space to leave. The fire engulfed everything. We were lost. The lift stopped working. In an hour, locals came to rescue us. They got ladders and ropes. Jo nikal paaya wo nikal gaya, baaki sab wahin. I was crying as everyone was fighting. I got scared and jumped from the window. I didn’t want to die. My son was waiting for me.”

Vimla, who hails from Uttarakhand and shifted to Delhi for work, sustained burns and cuts on her hands.

Family members alleged many people were asked to deposit their phones before the meeting started. “This practice started a few weeks ago… This may have prevented many from contacting their families,” said Govind, whose mother Reena was among those rescued.

Among the despairing relatives was Rajesh Kumar, whose sister-in-law Sweety works in the packing department. “We have been running around since 5 pm. At this point, we just want to know where she is,” said Rajesh.