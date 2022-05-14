Delhi Mundka fire in photos, videos — latest updates

As many as 27 people died in a fire that broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in Outer Delhi on Friday and the toll was likely to go up, Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said stating that the fire continued until Friday night and the rescue operation was underway.

The latest updates on the fire are:

Two arrests have been made

The Delhi police have arrested the owners of Cofe Impex Pvt Ltd, which manufactures CCTV cameras, since it was the office of Cofe Impex where the fire broke out. We have detained company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel,” said DCP Sameer Sharma.

27 fire tenders were sent to the spot

During the day, Delhi Fire Services had sent 27 fire tenders to the spot. Garg had earlier said: “It’s a massive fire. So far, we have recovered 20 bodies from the first and second floors and teams are now trying to reach the third floor. All the bodies are charred.”

Fire began on the first floor and then spread to higher floors

The police have said that in the inquiry it has been revealed that the fire broke out on the first floor and then spread to the second and the third floors.

“On preliminary enquiry, it has been learnt that the building is a three-storey building and is a commercial building generally used for providing office space to companies. The fire started from the 1st floor of the building which is an office where CCTVs and routers are manufactured,” said DCP Sharma.

More than 12 people injured

DCP Sameer Sharma has confirmed that more than 12 people have been injured in the fire.

Unidentified deaths

The police have not been able to identify any of the victims who lost their lives, DCP Sameer Sharma said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in constant touch with the officers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all.”

Rescue operation is underway. (Express Photo) Rescue operation is underway. (Express Photo)

President Ramnath Kovind expresses distress about the fire

Expressing distress about the fire, President Ramnath Kovid offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi “saddened by the loss of life”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.”