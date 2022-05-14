Delhi Mundka Fire Tragedy Live: Rescue ops on, fire chief says toll could increase

Delhi Live News: In one of the worst fire tragedies in the national capital’s recent history, at least 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station, in outer Delhi, on Friday. With rescue operations still underway, the death toll is likely to go up, Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said.
The Delhi Police has arrested the owners of Cofe Impex Pvt Ltd, which manufactures CCTV cameras, since it was the office of Cofe Impex where the fire broke out. “We have detained company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel,” said DCP Sameer Sharma.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to the incident, said he was extremely saddened by the loss of lives. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.” He announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he was shocked and pained. “I am constantly in touch with officers. Our brave firemen are trying,” he added.
Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer) said the fire broke out at an office by the name Cofe Impex Pvt Ltd and the owner of the company has been arrested. “On preliminary enquiry, it has been learnt that the building is a three-storey building and is a commercial building generally used for providing office space to companies. The fire started from the 1st floor of the building which is an office where CCTVs and routers are manufactured,” said Sharma
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Shocked and pained to know about this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch with officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all."
President Ram Nath Kovind expresses condolences towards families of victims who died in the Mundka dire incident
Gaurav, who is from Nangloi, was looking for his aunt, Soumya Negi, at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Friday night, and had handed her details over to the police at the hospital. "She used to do packaging work at a company there. I have checked the emergency here, but she's not there. We haven't been able to figure out where she is...I have been very scared. Her son is on his way here from Patna," Gaurav said.
