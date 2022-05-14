Delhi Mundka Fire Tragedy Live: Rescue ops on, fire chief says toll could increase

Delhi Live News: In one of the worst fire tragedies in the national capital’s recent history, at least 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station, in outer Delhi, on Friday. With rescue operations still underway, the death toll is likely to go up, Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said.

The Delhi Police has arrested the owners of Cofe Impex Pvt Ltd, which manufactures CCTV cameras, since it was the office of Cofe Impex where the fire broke out. “We have detained company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel,” said DCP Sameer Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to the incident, said he was extremely saddened by the loss of lives. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.” He announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he was shocked and pained. “I am constantly in touch with officers. Our brave firemen are trying,” he added.