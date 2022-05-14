scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Delhi Mundka Fire Tragedy Live: Rescue ops on, fire chief says toll could increase

Delhi Mundka fire Live Updates 14 May 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to the incident, said he was extremely saddened by the loss of lives. Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh each to kin of the deceased.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 14, 2022 8:37:13 am
Fire officials on spot trying to douse fire. (Express Photo)

Delhi Live News: In one of the worst fire tragedies in the national capital’s recent history, at least 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station, in outer Delhi, on Friday. With rescue operations still underway, the death toll is likely to go up, Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said.

The Delhi Police has arrested the owners of Cofe Impex Pvt Ltd, which manufactures CCTV cameras, since it was the office of Cofe Impex where the fire broke out. “We have detained company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel,” said DCP Sameer Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to the incident, said he was extremely saddened by the loss of lives. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.” He announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he was shocked and pained. “I am constantly in touch with officers. Our brave firemen are trying,” he added.

Delhi Mundka Fire Tragedy Live: 27 dead, many injured in west Delhi building fire; rescue operations on; PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakhs each for kin of deceased in Mundka fire tragedy. Follow this space for latest news and updates today.

08:37 (IST)14 May 2022
Fire broke out at Cofe Impex Pvt Ltd office, owner arrested: DCP (Outer)

Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer) said the fire broke out at an office by the name Cofe Impex Pvt Ltd and the owner of the company has been arrested.  “On preliminary enquiry, it has been learnt that the building is a three-storey building and is a commercial building generally used for providing office space to companies. The fire started from the 1st floor of the building which is an office where CCTVs and routers are manufactured,” said Sharma

08:36 (IST)14 May 2022
Shocked...constantly in touch with officers: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Shocked and pained to know about this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch with officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all."

08:29 (IST)14 May 2022
Condolences to the bereaved families: President Kovind on Mundka fire

President Ram Nath Kovind expresses condolences towards families of victims who died in the Mundka dire incident

08:25 (IST)14 May 2022
'We haven't been able to figure out where she is...I have been very scared'

Gaurav, who is from Nangloi, was looking for his aunt, Soumya Negi, at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Friday night, and had handed her details over to the police at the hospital. "She used to do packaging work at a company there. I have checked the emergency here, but she's not there. We haven't been able to figure out where she is...I have been very scared. Her son is on his way here from Patna," Gaurav said.

08:18 (IST)14 May 2022
PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

Reacting to the fire tragedy in Mundka that killed over 27 people Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 to the injured. 

08:11 (IST)14 May 2022
Watch | Rescue operations underway at Mundka on Friday
07:57 (IST)14 May 2022
At least 27 killed, many injured in Delhi building fire; rescue operations still on

In one of the worst fire tragedies in the national capital’s recent history, at least 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station, in Outer Delhi, on Friday. With firefighting and rescue operations on until late Friday night, officials feared the toll could go up. Video clips showed people trying to escape the building using a rope, hanging from broken windows. Many people could be seen trying to jump to a different building. Amil Bhatnagar , Jignasa Sinha report

07:50 (IST)14 May 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. At least 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station, in Outer Delhi, on Friday. Stay tuned for latest updates on the Mundka fire tragedy.

Delhi Mundka Fire, Delhi Mundka Fire news, Delhi Live Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022.

Delhi Mundka Fire Tragedy Live Updates today:

When the fire department first received a call about the Mundka blaze, they were under the impression that it is a factory unit and not an office complex with over a hundred trapped inside.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief, said they first received a call at 4.40 pm and were informed the location was a factory. “Assuming it was a factory fire, we sent 10 fire tenders to the spot. We weren’t told about the number of people trapped inside. The fire broke out on the first floor and spread to other floors within an hour. We found that people were trapped inside. It’s an office space where WiFi routers, CCTVs and other devices are stored. We called cranes and ambulances for help. At present, 30 fire tenders are working at the spot to contain the fire and rescue people,” Garg told The Indian Express on Friday night.

READ | Mundka fire: First fire call gave impression not many were trapped inside

In a narrow space between ambulances and firetrucks, Ajay Daksh stood watching the crane put out fire at an office complex in Mundka. For five hours, he had been shuttling between the building and the nearest hospitals in search of his sister.

“I came to know through people that there was a fire in the office where my sister works. I have been watching the flames and the rescue operation but I do not have any idea where my sister is. Bodies are being pulled out and I just hope I do not have to see the worst,” said Ajay as he chased an ambulance to try and catch a glimpse of yet another body being taken away.

READ | Mundka fire: ‘27 dead… is my sister one of them?’

