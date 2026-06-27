Three workers die in septic tank after inhaling toxic gas at Outer Delhi factory

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Marwah Printers in Outer Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area wore a deserted look on Friday evening. The black iron gate outside the two-floor factory with white paint scraping off its walls was locked. On the lane outside, was lying the sewage and blue gloves of three men who died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank at the factory earlier in the day.
A case has been registered under sections of Manual Scavenging act and the SC/ST ACT and three persons have been arrested. “Three people have been arrested — Suraj Marwah, the owner of Marwah Printers; aged 50; Jayant (61) and Neeraj (35), contractor for labourers. Further investigation is ongoing,” said DCP (Outer) Vikram Singh. The deceased have been identified as Arun (38); Sandeep (32); and Chand (42), all residents of Sultanpuri in Outer Delhi, said a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.
According to police, a PCR call was received at Mundka police station regarding the incident and a team immediately rushed to the spot.
During the preliminary inquiry, police said it was found that a printing unit had hired a contractor named Neeraj, a resident of Nangloi, to clean a septic tank located inside the factory premises in Gali No. 1 of Mundka Industrial Area.
“Neeraj, along with three other workers, was engaged in cleaning the tank when the incident took place. He allegedly told one of the workers that they have to get inside and clean out the garbage stuck in the machine” said a senior police officer. Rescue efforts were initiated soon after and the workers were pulled out. However, they could not be saved, according to officers. Police said the bodies have been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for post-mortem examination.
Officers said the autopsy will help determine the exact cause of death. Officials are also examining whether all mandatory safety protocols were followed before the cleaning operation began. Police also said appropriate legal action is being taken under relevant provisions of law.
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