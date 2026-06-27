Three workers die in septic tank after inhaling toxic gas at Outer Delhi factory

Marwah Printers in Outer Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area wore a deserted look on Friday evening. The black iron gate outside the two-floor factory with white paint scraping off its walls was locked. On the lane outside, was lying the sewage and blue gloves of three men who died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank at the factory earlier in the day.

A case has been registered under sections of Manual Scavenging act and the SC/ST ACT and three persons have been arrested. “Three people have been arrested — Suraj Marwah, the owner of Marwah Printers; aged 50; Jayant (61) and Neeraj (35), contractor for labourers. Further investigation is ongoing,” said DCP (Outer) Vikram Singh. The deceased have been identified as Arun (38); Sandeep (32); and Chand (42), all residents of Sultanpuri in Outer Delhi, said a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.