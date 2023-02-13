Delhi-Mumbai expressway will help connect landlocked Haryana to major ports: Khattar

Haryana chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said with the Delhi-Mumbai expressway connecting Haryana to major port cities of India in future, it will enhance the state’s export potential.

“We will increase our exports. Haryana is a landlocked state and with this expressway providing connectivity to major sea ports, it can be said that specifically we will look to enhance the state’s export potential,” said Khattar at Hilalpur toll plaza in Nuh, where he participated in the inauguration of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway via video conference.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the expressway will connect Haryana and Delhi to the ports of major transport hubs.

“The work of Phase1 of this expressway has been completed. In future, Haryana will be directly connected to sea ports through Delhi-Mumbai expressway. As infrastructure develops over the years, this region — Gurgaon, Nuh, Faridabad… will benefit by growth of e-commerce and warehousing. NCR’s connectivity will improve and the region will emerge as an epicenter of logistics transport,” said Chautala.

Chautala said besides cutting travel time to Jaipur by almost two hours, the stretch of the expressway also provides connectivity to three national parks for people of Delhi and Gurgaon.

“But, one also has to look at the larger perspective. In the future, it is going to change the life of people of this area because it is going to be an industrial hub and a hub for warehousing that will cater to the population of NCR… it connects Delhi to our major ports. Earlier, it used to take at least two days to travel from Delhi to Mumbai. With this expressway, the commute would be possible in less than 12 hours. It is a hi-tech highway… optical fibre cables are being used. There will be more connectivity for data centres to be built on this highway,” he added.

Being developed at an estimated cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore, the 1,386-km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest and one of the fastest to be built in the world. Expected to be operational by 2024, the expressway will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.