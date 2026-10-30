Couple, daughter killed in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crash; 2 children pulled out alive

For nearly an hour, rescue workers kept talking to an eight-year-old boy trapped inside the mangled remains of a car, trying to keep him conscious as they worked to pull him and his one-year-old sister out of the wreckage.

The two children had survived a crash on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Gurugram early Thursday, in which their parents and other sister, aged 7, were killed after their car rammed into a stationary bus, police said.

The family, originally from Bihar, lived in Southwest Delhi’s Rajokri.

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Police said Bum Prasad, 38, his wife Roopa, 35, and their children were returning home after visiting a Balaji temple in Rajasthan’s Dausa when their Maruti Swift rear-ended a private bus between 3 am and 3.30 am near Dhunela in Sohna.