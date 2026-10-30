Couple, daughter killed in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crash; 2 children pulled out alive

For nearly an hour, rescue workers kept talking to an eight-year-old boy trapped inside the mangled remains of a car, trying to keep him conscious as they worked to pull him and his one-year-old sister out of the wreckage.
The two children had survived a crash on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Gurugram early Thursday, in which their parents and other sister, aged 7, were killed after their car rammed into a stationary bus, police said.
The family, originally from Bihar, lived in Southwest Delhi’s Rajokri.
Police said Bum Prasad, 38, his wife Roopa, 35, and their children were returning home after visiting a Balaji temple in Rajasthan’s Dausa when their Maruti Swift rear-ended a private bus between 3 am and 3.30 am near Dhunela in Sohna.
The bus had broken down earlier and its driver had abandoned it along the elevated corridor, just before the junction with the Sohna elevated road.
The impact pushed the car underneath the bus, crushing the front and passenger cabin.
Commuters noticed the crash and alerted the police control room. Personnel from Gurugram Police’s Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV-235), firefighters, and local rescue teams rushed to the spot and deployed a crane to pull the wreckage out from beneath the bus.
“During the operation, rescue workers discovered that Prasad’s eight-year-old son and one-year-old daughter had survived inside the mangled frame… Both children were extricated safely and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where doctors stated they were out of danger,” a senior official said.
Prasad, his wife, and their elder daughter were pulled from the car and transported to the government hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Inspector Satpal, Station House Officer of the Bhondsi police station, said the couple’s relatives have been notified. Police said no arrests have been made so far and teams are tracing the driver and the owner of the abandoned bus.