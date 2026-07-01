Delhi-Mumbai e-way’s critical 8-lane tunnel in Rajasthan opens this month

The 4.89-km-long eight lane tunnel on Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota district is set to open by the end of July, said a senior official of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday.

The tunnel, which is part of a 8.3 km section and cuts through Mukundra Hills and tiger habitat, is one of the most critical link of the 1,386-km expressway project. With a width of 22 metres and a height of 11 metres, it is also one of the widest tunnels in the country, passing through different rock masses and substrata that include sandstone, shale, siltstone, mudstone and limestone.

Apart from the tunnel section, another 26-km section from Sawai Madhopur to Laban in Rajasthan will open for traffic by the end of July.