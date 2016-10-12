Muharram 2016: Elaborate security arrangements put in place by Delhi Police

Muharram 2016: In Trilokpuri, police have decided to deploy at least five companies of paramilitary forces across the locality till Valmiki Jayanti on October 16. Muharram 2016: In Trilokpuri, police have decided to deploy at least five companies of paramilitary forces across the locality till Valmiki Jayanti on October 16.

After Saturday’s stone-pelting incident in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri, Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements to avert any untoward incident during the Tazia procession during Muharram Wednesday.

In Trilokpuri, police have decided to deploy at least five companies of paramilitary forces across the locality till Valmiki Jayanti on October 16. The area had witnessed a month-long curfew in 2014 after a communal clash during Diwali.

Sources said in areas such as Bawana, Mehrauli and Karbala, police have diverted routes of some Tazia processions in anticipation of possible untoward incidents.

Taking precautionary measures, police have restricted a few routes for commuters till Wednesday evening. The routes include Matia Mahal Chowk, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj Bridge, New Delhi railway station, Chemsford Road, Connaught Place, Parliament Street, Red Cross Road, Jama Masjid, Raisina Road, Vijay Chowk, Krishna Menon Marg, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh and Lodhi Colony.

Police have advised people heading towards New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday, especially those who have to catch evening trains, to leave early.

To reach the station, commuters have been advised to avoid taking the Connaught Place route. Police said commuters can get to the Ajmeri Gate side of the station through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, depending on the movement of the processions.

Paramilitary personnel will also be deployed on some routes Wednesday, said an officer adding that local police have also been asked to keep tabs during the event.

