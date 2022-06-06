Bird hit disrupts services on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, passengers stranded for nearly two hours

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded at stations of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line after a bird hit a part of the Over-Head Electricity (OHE) line and broke a contact wire, disrupting services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha Metro station on Monday.

Train services were disrupted for about an hour and thirty minutes from 6.35 pm to 8 pm while services were affected between Yamuna Bank to Vaishali/Noida Electronic City and Indraprastha to Dwarka Sec-21.

“Train services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha station of the Blue Line were affected to undertake the repair work of a broken contact wire (a part of OHE) on the up line (going towards Dwarka) due to some external object (bird) hitting the OHE/pantograph of the train,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson.

The DMRC also temporarily closed Noida Sector-16 and Yamuna Bank stations following the technical snag. At Yamuna Bank, stranded passengers were removed via the emergency exit of the train. The Delhi Metro further said it also provided a shuttle train service to commuters between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations during the affected period.

However, commuters, both inside and outside the Metro stations, took to Twitter to complain about the delayed Metro services.

“What is the reason for delay & how much time it will take to get the Blue Line moving? Please share. No announcement inside the train or on the platform at Yamuna Bank Metro station. I am at Yamuna Bank Metro Station since 6:15 pm. It’s 7 pm at present,” tweeted Vrishi, a commuter.

The DMRC said normal train services were later restored from 8 pm.

However, the disruption on the Blue Line has not happened for the first time. Several technical snags have been reported on the line delaying train services. Train services were affected for nearly three hours on the Blue Line at least twice in May due to a signalling issue. Besides the Blue Line, services were also delayed on the Airport Express Line and Violet Line due to technical glitches. In April, services were disrupted for more than one hour due to a signalling issue and the delay continued for about three days.