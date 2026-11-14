19,000+ entrepreneurs, 5 months, 450 trainings: Delhi govt on MSME focus

To boost micro-enterprises, over 19,000 entrepreneurs were trained by the Delhi government through 450 workshops in less than 5 months, officials said on Saturday. Under the drive, part of the Centre’s Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, 600 businesses were also onboarded onto e-commerce platforms to help them expand their markets.

On Saturday, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reviewed the progress of the programme at a meeting on the key works of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), which functions under his department.

The workshops, held across 28 locations between June 25 and November 13 this year, recorded a total attendance of 19,931 entrepreneurs, all from micro enterprises, officials said. The Industries Department has set a January 2027 deadline to complete all 824 planned workshops, they added.