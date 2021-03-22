Delhi: Move 50% fleet to electric, Kailash Gahlot asks commercial operators

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot has appealed to commercial vehicle owners to move 50% of their fleet to electric vehicles in the next two years. The government is hoping that the entire fleet will shift to electric by 2025.

As per the EV policy passed in August last year, electric vehicles being used as goods carriers will be allowed to ply in Delhi at all hours. At present, such vehicles are not allowed on roads during peak traffic hours to reduce congestion.

“To incentivise transition, Delhi government has decided to allow electric good carriers to ply on the streets of Delhi during all hours. This was based on the feedback provided by the fleet companies, and we are working on the roll out plan of this major decision,” Gahlot said.

The policy also states that the rate of interest on loans for e-carriers will be reduced by 5%. “The scheme is at the advanced stage of drafting and will be announced soon. It can be availed by all range of vehicles and will ensure easy access of finance to fleet companies…,” he said.

Senior officials had earlier met businesses that use vehicles for delivery purposes, urging them to move their fleet too.

“By switching to electric vehicles, the fleet owners would not only take a step towards ensuring better air quality…but can save money annually. A two-wheeler fleet owner can save up to Rs 22,000 annually by switching to electric,” he said.