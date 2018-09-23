Sewer deaths: Senior manager among 2 held

At DLF Capital Greens At DLF Capital Greens

Eleven days after five men died inside a sewage treatment plant at DLF Capital Greens in Moti Nagar, Delhi Police have arrested two more persons, including a senior manager of the firm JLL, in connection with the case. DCP (west) Monika Bhardwaj identified the two as D N Mishra, a senior manager cum property manager of JLL, and Bharat Raj Verma, an assistant manager (technical) with the company.

Bhardwaj said Mishra was the head of the site from JLL, which managed services at the apartment complex. He and Verma supervised the operation and management of the STP, police said.

Police had earlier arrested three persons — Digambar, the supervisor who allegedly ordered the men to go into the tank; Pravin Kumar, the owner of the firm Unnati, which handled the plant; and Ajay Chaudary, who was the plant in-charge of JLL.

The incident took place on September 9 at the basement of Tower P basement, when Vishal, Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Raja and Umesh were cleaning the tank.

Police said JLL had handed out contracts for maintenance of the residential complex to two firms — Unnati (sewage cleaning) and Crest (housekeeping).

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304A (causing death by negligence), and Section 3 (1)(j) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A JLL spokesperson had earlier said, “We are working closely with the companies that employed the men… We have offered our cooperation to authorities and government agencies…”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App