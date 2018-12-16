Delhi: Mother of two boys held for kidnapping 3-day-old girl

Delhi Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a three-day-old girl from Kalawati Saran hospital in Mandir Marg. According to police, the woman has two boys aged 12 and 7, who often told her that they wanted a sister.

Police said the woman, Madhu, lives with her husband and children in Janakpuri. “On December 11, she approached a woman carrying a baby girl and requested her for a phone charger. She then told the woman she would accompany her to the clinic to see a doctor for the baby girl, and asked if she could carry the infant. As they were about to enter the doctor’s room, Madhu fled with the baby,” said a senior police officer.

Police said a case of kidnapping has been registered. “CCTV footage showed that she fled from a different block of the hospital… Later, her husband approached police and informed them she had kidnapped a baby girl, following which she was arrested,” said the officer.