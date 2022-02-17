Rs 500 to Rs 50,000: Fines for mosquito breeding in Delhi may increase 100 times

One may have to shell out hundred times more if mosquito breeding is found in their houses, as the municipal corporation is planning to increase the penalty from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 and Rs 50,000.

South MCD officials have discussed fixing the new fine amounts at up to Rs 50,000, depending on the kind of breeding.

“If breeding is found at construction sites in residential areas, the fine will be around Rs 5,000. At bigger multi-storied construction sites, it could be more,” an official said.

The South MCD has written to the Delhi government regarding the increase in fines, and has demanded an amendment to section 482 of the MCD Act, senior officials in the civic body said.

“The current fine of Rs 500 was fixed in the year 1975, at a time when this amount had a considerable value. Presently, it is not enough to deter people,” said a senior official of South MCD.

Around 10,000 cases of dengue were reported in Delhi last year, including 23 deaths. This figure is the highest in the last 5-6 years.

MCD officials say that in a study conducted last year on the increase in dengue cases, it came to light that most of the breeding was found in houses, inside water containers, rooftop tanks, coolers and freezers.

“Stopping breeding inside homes will prevent 50 per cent of the cases. The current provision to fine maximum Rs 500 is not sufficient to deter people and inculcate a fear so that such things are stopped,” said an official.

The corporation had last year launched prosecution in 27,399 cases for mosquito breeding.

“The breeding checkers and corporations health staff cannot enter the households or construction sites forcibly, so it is also the duty of the people to ensure there is no breeding in their backyard. So, we have decided to enforce these measures,” the official added.

There have been cases where security guards and residents have disallowed MCD officials from entering houses or challaning them.