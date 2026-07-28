Probe sought into luxury housing project at Delhi Morphological Ridge

Have all environmental regulations been followed? Has any unauthorised cutting of Ridge formations taken place? Has excavation exceeded approved limits? These are among the questions raised by a panel overseeing key matters related to ecologically sensitive Delhi’s Morphological Ridge as it sought a comprehensive inquiry into the excavation and construction activities at a luxury housing project.

Constituted last month by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in compliance with the Supreme Court directives, the Standing Committee of the Delhi Ridge Management Board (SCDRMB) conducted a site inspection for an RR Texknit LLP project in the area on July 20. In a letter to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (South) dated July 22, the panel sought an inquiry into the project by the Forest Department and said it observed “large-scale excavation” and “cutting of ridge” for the construction of a basement. The SCDRMB has sought a detailed report within 10 days.

The Morphological Ridge refers to areas outside the notified Ridge that have similar physical and ecological features. The Delhi High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court have held that such areas must receive the same protection as notified Ridge areas. Construction in these areas has, therefore, been subject to the requisite clearances from the Ridge Management Board and permission from the Supreme Court.

The SCDRMB has asked the Forest Department to examine all aspects of the project, including its statutory permissions, approvals, clearances, licences and no objection certificates. It has specifically sought verification of whether the excavation exceeded approved limits in terms of depth, area or volume, and whether any part of the construction or excavation encroached upon the

Morphological Ridge or any protected area beyond the approved limits.

The inquiry will also examine if there was any unauthorised cutting of Ridge formations, alteration of natural drainage, removal of vegetation or damage to adjoining land, as well as compliance with environmental safeguards, dust suppression measures, transportation norms and waste management requirements.

RR Texknit, however, has denied that it is carrying out any mining activity. In a preliminary reply to a notice issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Mehrauli) in April over alleged illegal excavation or mining at its project site in B-1, Vasant Kunj, the company said the excavation was incidental to foundation and basement construction and did not constitute “mining operations” under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The firm stated that it was undertaking construction in accordance with applicable laws and permissions, including an MCD-sanctioned building plan dated March 22, 2024, Environmental Clearance and approvals from agencies including the DDA, DUAC, Airports Authority of India, Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Jal Board. It also said the project had been examined in proceedings connected with a Supreme Court case and by the CEC, and that the land formed part of an approved layout, subject to compliance with applicable conditions.

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RR Texknit has also maintained that the excavation is being carried out as per sanctioned plans and approved structural designs, under the supervision of qualified engineers and with safety measures including shoring and stabilisation. It has denied any deviation or unsafe activity at the site.

The company has also said that the excavated material is being transported to authorised MCD construction and demolition waste disposal sites and has denied allegations of the sale or diversion of excavated material, describing such allegations as “vague” and “unsubstantiated”.

RR Texknit, in its preliminary reply, also said the excavation was being undertaken strictly in accordance with sanctioned plans and applicable laws.

The SCDRMB, meanwhile, has asked the Forest department to establish the total quantity of earth and rock excavated from the site and reconcile it with the quantity transported to the locations disclosed by the project proponents. It has sought verification through weighbridge records, transportation challans, GPS records where available, invoices, receipts and vehicle movement details.

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The committee has also raised concerns over whether a Geotechnical Impact Assessment was required for the project. Its letter states that a geotechnical investigation appeared to have been carried out while preparing the Soil Testing Report, but that no Geotechnical Impact Assessment had been undertaken so far.

The Forest Department has been asked to examine if such an assessment was required under the applicable Environmental Clearance conditions or other statutory provisions and, if so, whether it was conducted before excavation began.