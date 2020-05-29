Delhi: More than 1,000 Covid cases reported second day in a row; 13 deaths in last 24 hrs

Health workers in personal protective suits ferry the body of a man who died of Covid 19 on a handcart for cremation in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Health workers in personal protective suits ferry the body of a man who died of Covid 19 on a handcart for cremation in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The national capital breached the four-digit mark for the second straight day on Friday after it reported 1,106 coronavirus cases, while the number of deaths rose by 82, including 13 over the last 24 hours, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. The total number of cases in the city has climbed to 17,387, out of which 9,576 are active cases.

While addressing a webcast along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Sisodia said that 69 out of the 82 deaths being added to the cumulative toll happened over the last 34 days. After the latest round of collation, the total number of deaths in Delhi stand at 398, Jain added.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,024 cases, a four-digit single day rise in Covid-19 infections. An expert committee formed by the Delhi government had said the city will be considered to have entered Stage 3 of the pandemic when it starts reporting 1,000 or more cases a day.

Trying to allay public concerns about the spread of the disease, Sisodia pointed out that recovery rate of patients was nearly 50 per cent in the city and an overwhelming 80 to 90 per cent people are having to undergo home isolation, with most showing mild or no symptoms.

Jain said as many as 7,846 people, who had contracted the virus, have recovered, out of which 351 recovered in the last 24 hours.

“There is no need to get admitted in hospitals in most cases. One just needs a room, or in cases where separate rooms are not available, a bed for home isolation. Neighbours also need to be worried. Covid does not spread through touch. It spreads only via intake of droplets,” Sisodia said.

Till May 28, 4,227 patients in the city were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, providing a break up of the deaths, Sisodia said out of the 69 deaths that have been added to the cumulative toll Friday, 52 took place at the Safdarjung Hospital. “The deaths are being added now due to late reporting,” he added.

The health minister said 5,000 hospital beds are available for corona patients, out of which around 1,400 are in private and 3700 in government hospitals.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd