Delhi: 1,000 more buses on city roads, to be run by DTC and pvt players

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will field 1,000 low-floor CNG buses, which will be “jointly owned” by the transport utility with private players — a model cleared by the corporation’s board chaired by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday. Gahlot said technically the buses will be “engaged,” as DTC will not go for their outright purchase, as has been done so far. But the buses will be at the disposal of DTC, he said.

“A tender will be floated. It will be a joint ownership model. Buses will be at the disposal of DTC and it will run the buses like usual. In the cluster model, ownerships are with private concessionaires. DTC does not operate in cluster model. A similar arrangement is there in Uttarakhand,” Gahlot told The Indian Express.

Delhi suffers from an acute shortage of buses, with a little over 5,500 operating instead of the required 11,000. Of the existing ones, around 3,800 come under DTC, while the rest run on cluster model. Earlier this year, the government had floated a tender to buy 1,000 standard-floor buses, but only one bidder had turned up. Subsequently, the government looked for other models, and has zeroed in on the joint-ownership model for the time being.

Under the proposed model, to be taken up by the Cabinet, the permits of buses will be in DTC’s name. “But the maintenance work will be the private players’ responsibility,” he said. Gahlot said the payment structure has not been finalised. In cluster buses, private players are paid on per-kilometre basis and deficits are borne by the government.

