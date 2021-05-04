Delhi: Moolchand nurse, her four aides held for stealing, selling remdesivir

Police said that during questioning, Lalitesh also said that she was taking unused vials by entering wrong information saying they had been used during treatment.

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old contractual nurse of Moolchand Hospital for allegedly stealing remdesivir injection from patients who died in their hospital during treatment, and giving it to her friend, who was selling them at a high price. Police have also arrested the nurse’s four associates and recovered seven vials of the drug, which is being used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Additional DCP (north-west) Dr Guriqbal Singh Singh Sidhu said, “We have arrested the accused identified as Lalitesh Chauhan, contractual nurse of Moolchand hospital, her friend, Shubham Patnaik (23), who has completed his nursing attendant course, his associates Vishal Kashyap (22) and Vipul Verma (29), working as clerk in Delhi government’s Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).”

The special staff of North-West district police received information that Vipul, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was illegally selling remdesivir vials and he would come to Pitampura to deliver it after striking a deal with relatives of a Covid patient. “Acting on this information, police laid a trap and arrested him on Monday evening. Two remdesivir injections were recovered from his possession,” an officer said, adding that on his information, other accused were also arrested.

During questioning, Lalitesh revealed that her duty was in the Covid ward and she was stealing the injections from the patients who died during treatment, and also from some patients who had six vials but were discharged after four injections. “After stealing, she was giving the vials to Shubham, who was selling to Vishal and Vipul at Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000. Later, they were selling it at Rs 50,000. Police also found WhatsApp chats of these people,” the officer said.

Police said that during questioning, Lalitesh also said that she was taking unused vials by entering wrong information saying they had been used during treatment.

So far, five nursing staff from different private hospitals in the national capital have been arrested for allegedly stealing Remdesivir vials from the hospital and selling them illegally at a high price. “We have registered 49 FIRs in connection with hoarding and black-marketing, 24 FIRs for duping people after promising to help them with vital drugs for Covid-19 and medical oxygen, arrested 91 people and recovered 425 Remdesivir injections,” Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has tweeted.