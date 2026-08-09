Delhi crosses monthly August rainfall in first 8 days of month

Rain lashes Ring Road near Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

With days of intense rain, Delhi has crossed its average August rainfall in just the first eight days of the month.

The cumulative rainfall for August was recorded at 230.1 mm until 8.30 pm on Saturday at Safdarjung, the Capital’s base station. The month’s long-period average is 226.8 mm, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows.

The showers are expected to ease on Sunday, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate rain at many places and no weather-related impact warning for the day.

The heavy spell on Saturday added to an unusually wet August. At Palam, 104.6 mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am — the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded in the area in August since at least 2011. The rainfall has amounted to more than half of Palam’s average rainfall for the entire month — 197.9 mm.