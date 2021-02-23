Delhi: Month-long drive launched to register construction workers

The Delhi government Monday launched a month-long drive for registering construction workers with the board meant for their welfare, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. This comes six months after the government attempted a similar initiative that was marred by software glitches.

Sisodia, who took over the labour department from Gopal Rai in October last year, said out of the estimated 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi, 2.12 lakh are currently in the government’s “registration network”.

“Out of the 2.12 lakh, 29,000 workers need to renew their annual membership with the construction workers welfare board. SMSes have been sent to them. In case of around 50,000 workers, registration process is underway. The rest remain outside the net of the board,” Sisodia said.

The board runs a number of welfare schemes funded by the cess collected from building projects under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act, 1996.

The Delhi High Court has been hearing a PIL on the dip in the number of registered workers and issuing necessary directions since last year.

Sisodia said as part of the drive, at 262 labour chowks, an awareness campaign will be carried out to apprise workers about the benefits of registering with the board, while 45 camps will be set up for carrying out registrations and renewals. “The camps will run between 9 am to 5 pm every Monday to Friday during this period,” he added.

“Mobile units would be deployed in the districts to travel between different construction sites and register construction workers at the construction site itself so that workers don’t have to forego their daily wage,” the government said in a statement.