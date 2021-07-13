scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Delhi Monsoon, Weather Today Live Updates: Monsoon hits Delhi, several areas witness heavy rainfall

Delhi Weather Forecast Today, Delhi Monsoon Live News Updates: The Met department has said that thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate intensity rainfall (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) and windy conditions with speeds between 24 to 40 kms /hr would be realised over Delhi NCR during the next two hours.

Updated: July 13, 2021 11:18:29 am
weather, weather forecast today, delhi rain today, delhi monsoon, delhi monsoon news, delhi monsoon latest news, delhi monsoon today news update, delhi imd weather, delhi rain today news, delhi weather, delhi rain, delhi rain news, delhi weather, delhi weather update, weather today, today weather, weather forecast today, today temperature, today temperature in delhi, today temperature in delhi, delhi temperature today, delhi weather, noida weather, weather in noidaVisuals from Connaught Place. Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded 2.5 cm rainfall between 0700 to 0830 hours today. (ANI)

Delhi Weather Forecast Today, Delhi Monsoon Live News Updates: After several false starts, the monsoon finally hit Delhi on Tuesday. The Met department has said that thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate intensity rainfall (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) and windy conditions with speeds between 24 to 40 kms /hr would be realised over Delhi NCR — Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat and Noida along with Sonipat and Rohtak during the next two hours.

The rainfall started on Monday night and continued through Tuesday morning. By 8.30 am, Lodhi Road met station had seen 19.4 mm of rain, followed by 2.5 mm at Safdarjung and 2.4 mm at Palam. Monsoon was set to arrive in the national capital on June 27, but it got delayed by 15 days, first time in almost two decades.

The IMD called the failure to predict the monsoon in Delhi with accuracy “rare and uncommon”. On Monday, the monsoon advanced to several parts of Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, but gave Delhi a miss yet again.

The IMD had earlier announced that the city would see monsoon rains much earlier than usual on June 15. However, changes in conditions that promote the advancement of moisture-laden winds meant that there were delays, and IMD’s monsoon forecast for rains was wrong at least thrice.

11:18 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Delhi-NCR to witness light to moderate intensity rainfall in next 2 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderate rain over Delhi this morning. In its latest nowcast warning, the Met department has said that thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate intensity rainfall (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) and windy conditions with speeds between 24 to 40 kms /hr would be realised over Delhi NCR — Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat and Noida along with Sonipat and Rohtak during the next two hours.

11:17 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Delhi monsoon: Which area recorded how much rain?

The rainfall started on Monday night and continued through Tuesday morning. By 8.30 am, Lodhi Road met station had seen 19.4 mm of rain, followed by 2.5 mm at Safdarjung and 2.4 mm at Palam.

11:16 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Hello and welcome to our Delhi monsoon LIVE blog

Hello and welcome to our Delhi monsoon LIVE blog. After several false starts, the monsoon finally hit Delhi on Tuesday. Follow all the latest updates here!

