Delhi Monsoon, Weather Today Live Updates: Monsoon hits Delhi, several areas witness heavy rainfall

Visuals from Connaught Place. Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded 2.5 cm rainfall between 0700 to 0830 hours today. (ANI)

Delhi Weather Forecast Today, Delhi Monsoon Live News Updates: After several false starts, the monsoon finally hit Delhi on Tuesday. The Met department has said that thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate intensity rainfall (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) and windy conditions with speeds between 24 to 40 kms /hr would be realised over Delhi NCR — Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat and Noida along with Sonipat and Rohtak during the next two hours.

The rainfall started on Monday night and continued through Tuesday morning. By 8.30 am, Lodhi Road met station had seen 19.4 mm of rain, followed by 2.5 mm at Safdarjung and 2.4 mm at Palam. Monsoon was set to arrive in the national capital on June 27, but it got delayed by 15 days, first time in almost two decades.

The IMD called the failure to predict the monsoon in Delhi with accuracy “rare and uncommon”. On Monday, the monsoon advanced to several parts of Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, but gave Delhi a miss yet again.

The IMD had earlier announced that the city would see monsoon rains much earlier than usual on June 15. However, changes in conditions that promote the advancement of moisture-laden winds meant that there were delays, and IMD’s monsoon forecast for rains was wrong at least thrice.