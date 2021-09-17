Delhi monsoon rains highest in 57 years; more in store

Light rainfall and cloudy skies are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi-NCR on Friday.

This monsoon season so far, from June 1 to September 16, a total of 1,170.7 mm of rainfall was recorded. This is the highest for the entire monsoon season in the past 57 years, IMD officials said. The figure for this monsoon season stands close behind the highest amount recorded for the season – 1190.9 mm in 1964.

Gloomy skies and intermittent rainfall over the past few days have ensured a dip in temperature. The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to be 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to stand at 24 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 28 degree Celsius, around 6 degrees below normal.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am Friday was 86 per cent. The possibility of rainfall remains on the IMD forecast for the next six days.

Between September 18 and September 21, the city is likely to witness light rainfall, with the possibility of thundershowers on September 22 and September 23, going by the IMD’s seven-day forecast.

From September 1 to September 16, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD recorded a total of 404.1 mm of rainfall.

The IMD has said conditions will not be favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the monsoon from northwest India till September 29. A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week. The formation of cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal has kept monsoon conditions active over parts of northwest India.

Most parts of Delhi recorded light rainfall on Thursday as well. Between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday, the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for the national capital, recorded 12.9 mm of rainfall, while the station at Palam logged 9.1 mm, Lodi Road saw 13.4 mm and the Ridge recorded the highest amount of 19.6 mm.

According to an update from Thursday, a well-marked low pressure area lies over parts of north Madhya Pradesh, bringing normal rainfall activity to northwest India.