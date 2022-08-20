Rainfall this monsoon: Deficit in Delhi, excess for East Delhi

Delhi has seen a deficit in rainfall so far this monsoon season, having recorded 292.4 mm of rainfall from June 1 onwards, around 22% short of the ‘normal’ of 375.2 mm.

The distribution of rainfall has been varied. East Delhi is the only district to have recorded excess rainfall so far this season – 600.9 mm against a normal of 463.3 mm, 30% above the long period average. In contrast, among the districts, Northeast Delhi has seen the largest deficit in rainfall this monsoon. The rainfall in Northeast Delhi was 54% short of the long period average.

West Delhi had a similar deficit of around 53%. New Delhi, South Delhi and Southwest Delhi have all recorded deficits in rainfall.

At the Safdarjung weather station, the observatory that provides representative figures for the city, rainfall has been 24% short of the normal this monsoon season, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). From June 1 onwards, Safdarjung has recorded 337.9 mm of rainfall, 24% below the normal of 442.3 mm.

Much of the rainfall recorded at Safdarjung was seen in July, when there was an excess. August, in contrast, has seen a large deficit so far at Safdarjung. Having received only 27.1 mm of rainfall this month, rainfall for August at Safdarjung is a massive 83% short of the normal of 158.5 mm till August 20. June also saw a large deficit of around 67% at Safdarjung.

Palam has recorded more rainfall than Safdarjung in August (98.5 mm), consequently lowering the deficit at the Palam weather observatory.

Light rainfall is likely in Delhi over the weekend and on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 35.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature early on Saturday was 27.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain at around 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday as well.