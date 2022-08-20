scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Rainfall this monsoon: Deficit in Delhi, excess for East Delhi

While Northeast Delhi saw the largest deficit in rainfall this monsoon, 54% short of the long period average, East Delhi recorded excess rainfall, 30% above the long period average.

delhi rainsThe distribution of rainfall in Delhi has been varied this monsoon. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi has seen a deficit in rainfall so far this monsoon season, having recorded 292.4 mm of rainfall from June 1 onwards, around 22% short of the ‘normal’ of 375.2 mm.

The distribution of rainfall has been varied. East Delhi is the only district to have recorded excess rainfall so far this season – 600.9 mm against a normal of 463.3 mm, 30% above the long period average. In contrast, among the districts, Northeast Delhi has seen the largest deficit in rainfall this monsoon. The rainfall in Northeast Delhi was 54% short of the long period average.

Don't miss from Delhi |‘Want to be a doctor one day so I can treat people here’: Living on the banks of a rising Yamuna

West Delhi had a similar deficit of around 53%. New Delhi, South Delhi and Southwest Delhi have all recorded deficits in rainfall.

At the Safdarjung weather station, the observatory that provides representative figures for the city, rainfall has been 24% short of the normal this monsoon season, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). From June 1 onwards, Safdarjung has recorded 337.9 mm of rainfall, 24% below the normal of 442.3 mm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Much of the rainfall recorded at Safdarjung was seen in July, when there was an excess. August, in contrast, has seen a large deficit so far at Safdarjung. Having received only 27.1 mm of rainfall this month, rainfall for August at Safdarjung is a massive 83% short of the normal of 158.5 mm till August 20. June also saw a large deficit of around 67% at Safdarjung.

Palam has recorded more rainfall than Safdarjung in August (98.5 mm), consequently lowering the deficit at the Palam weather observatory.

Light rainfall is likely in Delhi over the weekend and on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 35.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature early on Saturday was 27.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

The maximum temperature is likely to remain at around 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday as well.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:18:01 am
Next Story

New Zealand beat West Indies by 50 runs in 2nd ODI

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
Xavier’s V-C on prof resignation: 'Need to be sacred in a sacred institution'

Xavier’s V-C on prof resignation: 'Need to be sacred in a sacred institution'

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

All-party MP group to seek Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

All-party MP group to seek Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

Med students in a spot as NMC does not recognise Ukraine offer

Med students in a spot as NMC does not recognise Ukraine offer

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple
Delhi Confidential

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple

Premium
Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement