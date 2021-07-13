scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Monsoon arrives in Delhi after long wait, rainfall in many areas

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: July 13, 2021 8:55:52 am
delhi, delhi rains, delhi rains memes, delhi rains forecast, delhi weather forecast, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsThis is the most delayed monsoon onset over the national capital since 2010. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Finally and after many misses since mid-June, the monsoon rains arrived over Delhi on Wednesday.

This is the most delayed monsoon onset over the national capital since 2010.

Even though the southwest monsoon progressed in areas surrounding Delhi on Monday, there was no rainfall reported in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that favourable conditions have been prevailing for the past three days.

Since 5.30 am on Tuesday, Delhi has reported moderate intensity and steady rainfall which is likely to continue during the day.

Moist easterly winds have now reached north India, including Delhi, which will help the rainfall activity continue over the region.

In its latest nowcast warning, the Met department has said that thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate intensity rainfall (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) and windy conditions with speeds between 24 to 40 kms / hr would be realised over Delhi NCR — Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat and Noida along with Sonipat and Rohtak during the next two hours.

