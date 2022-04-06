Delhi: PWD begins monsoon preparations work, 15 news pumps to be installed at critical locations

After the directions of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Public Works Department (PWD) has begun monsoon preparations works and is going to install 15 new pumps at critical locations to avoid waterlogging and any untoward incidents. The PWD has also decided to complete the first phase of desilting by June 15.

In a recently held meeting, Sisodia who also holds the PWD portfolio, directed the department, which manages about 1200 km of roads across the city, to take necessary action and be prepared for the monsoon so that no waterlogging incident takes place on roads under it during the rainy season.

“All the tenders of cleaning of drains and installation of pumps, maintenance van deployment of operations etc..must be called at the earliest and works of cleaning and desilting must be completed by May 31. Critical locations and Hotspots must be given special care,” said the deputy director (works) in a circular issued to all concerned engineers and staff.

Sisodia has also directed concerned chief engineers to personally monitor these actions taken by the divisions and take immediate necessary action for any slackness in the work, said officials.

Following the minister’s directions, five out of the 17 divisions have started monsoon preparation works and the remaining 12 have floated tender and work will be awarded soon, said officials.

Besides, there are 538 permanent pumps in Delhi, of which 438 are in working conditions. Officials said the other 130 pumps are being repaired and the work will be completed by April 30.

Further, the department this year will install 14 news pumps to remove waterlogging and temporary pumps and mobile pumps will be deployed at critical locations during monsoon. All the concerned engineers will monitor the pumps round the clock through live CCTV feeds from critical locations and will coordinate with traffic police, field units and DM offices.

There are about 147 waterlogging hotspots across the city. Further, there are seven critical locations in terms of waterlogging in Delhi, which are directly monitored by the engineer in chief and secretary during the monsoon. These critical locations are Minto Bridge, Pul Prahalad Pur underpass, under Zakhira flyover, Loni Road roundabout, Jahangirpuri Metro Station Road, Karala Kanjhawala Road and Ring Road opposite the World Health Organization (WHO) office at ITO.