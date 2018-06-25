Monsoon set to hit Delhi this week, pre-monsoon showers expected from Wednesday

New Delhi has been witnessing heatwave-like conditions, with temperatures touching nearly 45 degrees Celsius over the weekend. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav/File) New Delhi has been witnessing heatwave-like conditions, with temperatures touching nearly 45 degrees Celsius over the weekend. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav/File)

The southwest monsoon is expected to hit New Delhi and other parts of the North Indian plains on June 29. In a respite from the scorching heat, the national capital is likely to receive pre-monsoon showers from June 27. The monsoon made landfall in Kerala two days ahead of schedule on May 29 but has made sluggish progress last week, delaying rains to parts of west and north India. It has, however, revived over the weekend and is advancing over Gujarat (Saurashtra region), Veraval and Ahmedabad.

The arrival of the northwest monsoon will bring relief to northern states which have been witnessing heatwave-like conditions — temperatures touched nearly 45 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi on Saturday, the highest this season. According to Skymet weather, a private weather forecasting agency, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the city for the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature in Delhi touched 42.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, five notches above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius. The temperature today is expected to settle at 41 degrees Celsius, with a partly cloudy sky.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, normal life has been thrown out of gear as heavy rains lashed the city Monday.

Transport services, including buses, trains and flights, have been disrupted. Routes of at least 50 buses have been changed to avoid waterlogging, while trains and flight operations have been delayed. At least two people were killed in rain-related incidents. Follow our LIVE blog on the Mumbai rains here.

