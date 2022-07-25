Delhi reports first monkeypox case: Hospitals to report all suspected cases, examine history of patients with lesions

A day after a 34-year-old West Delhi resident tested positive for monkeypox – becoming the capital’s first case as well as the country’s first instance of local transmission – district surveillance teams in the city have been asked to remain vigilant and create awareness about the disease while clinicians have been asked to report all suspected cases to the government and take detailed history of people with pox-like lesions to ensure they do not have monkeypox.

While the source of the infection for the first case hasn’t been determined yet, none of his contacts who were asked to quarantine have developed any symptoms so far.

“As communicated earlier, it is mandatory for all health facilities to notify any suspect case of monkeypox to the district surveillance unit concerned,” according to a communication from the state integrated disease surveillance team to district officials and hospitals.

Two officials, on condition of anonymity, said that in a meeting of the district surveillance teams, they were informed that doctors have been asked to take down detailed history of those with chicken pox. “With the possibility of monkeypox being considered chicken pox because of skin lesions, doctors have been advised to take detailed history of patients in order to determine whether it could be monkeypox,” said one of the officials.

“All district surveillance units should ensure to enhance health facility-based surveillance for monkeypox followed by required community based interventions, as per the guidelines,” said the communication.

Lok Nayak hospital, where the first patient is currently admitted, has been designated as the nodal hospital for isolation of patients with the viral infection, with the communication stating, “A ward at Lok Nayak hospital is reserved for isolation of suspected/confirmed cases of monkeypox, therefore any such case must be referred and isolated at Lok Nayak hospital in coordination with district surveillance officers.”

The isolation wards in the hospital – on the fifth, sixth, and seventh floor of the emergency block that are used for infectious diseases such as dengue and Covid-19 – are currently undergoing renovation. In fact, the patient is admitted to the seventh floor where work on attaching door frames and partitions was on-going on Monday.

District teams have so far identified 13 contacts of the patient, including the family members and the doctor who referred the patient. “None of them are symptomatic so far,” said an official, adding, “We do not know whether the patient came in contact with any international travellers while he was in Himachal. It is unlikely that he might have gotten the infection from a friend who also had fever because their symptoms happened more than 21 days before. And, for monkeypox, 21 days is considered to be the incubation period – time from getting the infection to developing the symptoms.”

The 34-year-old had a history of two weeks of fever and rashes.

Monkeypox is a self-limiting viral infection that spreads from person to person through large respiratory secretion or contact with the lesions of the infected person or contaminated objects. However, unlike say influenza or Covid-19, transmission of monkeypox through respiratory droplets takes prolonged face-to-face contact and usually happens only in the case of families and healthcare workers.

The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes, along with pox rashes that last for two to three weeks. It is a self-limiting disease, but can lead to death especially in children and those with weak immune systems. Complications of the infection include pneumonia, secondary skin infections, confusion, and eye problems.

The World Health Organisation on Saturday declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency of international concern after 16,000 cases from nearly 75 countries were reported.