Delhi: Molested by uncle, teen elopes, police to her rescue

The girl, however, revealed that she and the missing 14-year-old are not real daughters of the complainant. (Representational) The girl, however, revealed that she and the missing 14-year-old are not real daughters of the complainant. (Representational)

Depressed over being repeatedly molested by her uncle, a 16-year-old girl eloped with a married man to Punjab. Police have rescued the girl and arrested both the uncle and the man.

According to Additional DCP (outer) Rajendra Sagar, a 40-year-old woman approached Kanjhawla police station on June 14 alleging that a 32-year-old man had kidnapped her daughters, aged 14 and 16. During investigation, police managed to trace the location of the man’s phone to Punjab’s Dera Bassi. “A team was sent and they rescued the girl following an eight-hour search operation,” said Sagar.

The girl, however, revealed that she and the missing 14-year-old are not real daughters of the complainant, but of the complainant’s sister. In her statement to police, the girl alleged that the complainant’s husband used to molest her, and that she ran away with the man to escape her uncle. Police later arrested her 40-year-old uncle.

Police are yet to trace the 14-year-old girl and are probing whether she, too, was molested by her uncle. Police said both the accused work as labourers. While the 32-year-old has been charged under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping), the uncle has been charged with molestation.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App