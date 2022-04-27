scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Delhi: Mohammadpur village ‘renamed’ Madhavpuram

Local BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas, who had made the proposal for name change, said: “I placed a board announcing the change of name on the demand of villagers.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 3:20:37 pm
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta attended the event along with some locals to ‘rename’ the area. (Express photo)

Plaques declaring Mohammadpur village as Madhavpuram were placed in the said village by local BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas Wednesday.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta attended the event along with some locals to ‘rename’ the area.

Gupta said, “After the proposal for renaming Madhavpuram village was passed in the corporation, the process of renaming the village was completed today. From now on, this village will be known as Madhavpuram instead of Mohammadpur.”

“After 75 years of Independence, no symbol of slavery should remain. No Delhiite wants it,” he added.

When asked if South MCD can change the name of a place as the ultimate power to change names rests with the Delhi government, he said, “We have done it at our end, now the Delhi government should tell whether it wants to change the name or not.”

In the proposal, Tokas had said, “During the Mughal era, the name of every village was forcibly changed. Ward 66 S village Mohammadpur falls in the urban village category under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Mohammadpur villagers’ demand to change the name of the village has been pending for a long time.”

