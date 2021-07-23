Delhi: BJP councillor proposes to change name of Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram

Bhagat Singh Tokas has placed the proposal in the zonal meeting of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Friday.

Councilor from Munirka Bhagat and BJP Leader Bhagat Singh Tokas has demanded that the name of Mohammadpur village in ward number 66 be changed to Madhavpuram.

In the proposal, he said, “During Mughal era, names of every villages were forcibly changed. Ward 66 S village Mohammadpur comes under urban village category in the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Mohammadpur villagers’ demand to change the name of the village is pending since a long time.”

“Looking at the people’s demand and sentiment, I propose to change the name of the village from Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram,” the proposal reads.

Tokas said, “Several names of places during the Mughal era ha been changed. Allahabad name was changed to Prayagraj. This is a Hindu-dominated village and there’s a demand by people, so I have kept this proposal.”

South MCD zone chairperson Subhash Badana said that a proposal has been received by him and it would be examined in the next meeting.

Area councillors usually moot the idea of name change. Most such requests of name change are of parks, lanes and roads. These suggestions then go to the ‘naming committee’, which takes a call and passes it on to the Standing Committee. If the Standing Committee approves, the names are finalised by the civic body House.

The naming committee usually meets four times a year, and such requests increase during election years. Figures of such requests touched close to 400 last year when the elections were due, the official said.

The BJP, which has been ruling the three corporations for three terms, faces a tough challenge from AAP ahead of the polls scheduled early next year.