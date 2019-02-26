Delhi: While mohalla clinic project lags, facilities at hospitals silver lining

Only five new mohalla clinics were constructed in Delhi between April and December 2018, states the outcome budget report of the Delhi government tabled in the Assembly Monday.

The AAP government had set a target for 530 such clinics in 2018-2019. The sites for these clinics have been identified, said the government, claiming that it will set up 250-300 such clinics by March.

Currently, there are 189 operational mohalla clinics. The government has flagged factors such as non-feasibility of sites; issues with handing over of sites; and delay in completion of work by the PWD for the delay.

Mohalla clinics are primary health centres that offer essential health services, including medicines, diagnostics and consultation, free of cost. On an average, 94 patients visit a clinic daily.

There are 212 diagnostic tests available, but only eight tests on an average are conducted per day per clinic, said the report.

“Due to involvement of multiple agencies, the work of mohalla clinics was affected. The Chief Minister intervened in the matter a few months ago… Since then, the pace has improved,” said a senior health officer.

Facilities at most of government hospitals, meanwhile, have improved. The AAP government has provided free medicines to 18,95,715 people, against the target of 18,33,860 people, at its 26 hospitals. In most cases, the government has addressed patients’ complaints within 15 days, the report said.